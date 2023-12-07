ESA Global Value Fund Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ESA Global Value Fund decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 15.5% of ESA Global Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ESA Global Value Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

