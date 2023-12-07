First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.09 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.