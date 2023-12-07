Gilad Myerson Sells 1,822,286 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,222.86 ($23,017.38).

Gilad Myerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Gilad Myerson purchased 96 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($190.38).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITH stock opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.72. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.80 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,466.00.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

