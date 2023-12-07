GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

