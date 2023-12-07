Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 122,425 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,003 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,425 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

