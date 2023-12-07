Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.0 %

WAL stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

