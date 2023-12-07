Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,448 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

