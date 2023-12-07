Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

