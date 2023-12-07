Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 38,443 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of SunPower worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $853.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.