Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,372 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 217.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

