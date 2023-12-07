Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,794 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 202,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 272,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.45.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

