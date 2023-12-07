Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Minerals International

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.