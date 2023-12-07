Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of First Bancorp worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

FBNC opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

