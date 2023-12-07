Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of iRobot worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 646,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

