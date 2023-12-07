Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of MillerKnoll worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 434,908 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,377,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MLKN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.45%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.