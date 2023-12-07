Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Futu by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,586 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

