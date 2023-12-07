Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPB opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

