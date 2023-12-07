Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,718,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,758,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

