Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Air Lease by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Air Lease by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

