Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of AtriCure worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

