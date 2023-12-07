Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.05 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 239,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 197,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.