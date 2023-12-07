Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

IBTX stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

