Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.14 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 505.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

