Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,184,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE MEI opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

