Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.15 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.