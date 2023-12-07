Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,116 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.