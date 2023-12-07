Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.21 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Papa John’s International worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.