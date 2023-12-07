Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Ellington Financial worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 878,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 185.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $866.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.