Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

WOR opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.