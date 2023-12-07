Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 322.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 153.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.