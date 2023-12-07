Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Park National worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $144.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.40. Park National had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. Research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

