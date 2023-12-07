Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.29 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Par Pacific worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.