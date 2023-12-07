Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.30 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HTH opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

View Our Latest Report on Hilltop

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.