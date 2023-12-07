Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

