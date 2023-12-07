Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of NETSTREIT worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.
NTST opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
