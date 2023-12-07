Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,606.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,406. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Natera Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

