Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Tricon Residential worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

