Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of SpartanNash worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.61. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

