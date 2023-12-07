Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIV shares. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.