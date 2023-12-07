Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

