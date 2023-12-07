Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Universal worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVV. StockNews.com raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE UVV opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

