Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Universal worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVV. StockNews.com raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UVV

Universal Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE UVV opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.