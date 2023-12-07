Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on LKFN

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.