Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,888 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 113.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMFC

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.