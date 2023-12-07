Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,876. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

