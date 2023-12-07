Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

