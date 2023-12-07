Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Agilysys worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,835,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,952,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,672,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,835,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,952,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,672,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,795 shares of company stock worth $9,978,981. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

