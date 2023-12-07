Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 106,000 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of JOYY worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $29,055,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $15,925,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.52 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, December 1st. BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

