Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,835 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

