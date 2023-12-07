Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,298 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

