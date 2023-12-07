Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,049 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palomar by 710.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.